Nagpur records 3,614 new cases of Covid-19 in yet another daily spike

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to wreak havoc in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district. On Sunday, the district recorded 3,614 new Covid-19 cases and 32 related fatalities.

According to civil surgeon data shared by news agency , the total number of cases reached 1,93,080 on Sunday. At least 1,859 people recovered in the last 24 hours, which took the total recoveries to 1,59,108.

In wake of increasing Covid-19 cases, Nagpur district authorities on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown till March 31.

Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration.

Earlier, the state government decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21.

The number of coronavirus patients in the district is increasing considerably since March 15 from around 2,000 new cases daily to more than 3,500 this week, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said.