Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Mar 21st, 2021

    Nagpur records 3,614 new cases of Covid-19 in yet another daily spike

    The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to wreak havoc in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district. On Sunday, the district recorded 3,614 new Covid-19 cases and 32 related fatalities.

    According to civil surgeon data shared by news agency , the total number of cases reached 1,93,080 on Sunday. At least 1,859 people recovered in the last 24 hours, which took the total recoveries to 1,59,108.

    In wake of increasing Covid-19 cases, Nagpur district authorities on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown till March 31.

    Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration.

    Earlier, the state government decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21.

    The number of coronavirus patients in the district is increasing considerably since March 15 from around 2,000 new cases daily to more than 3,500 this week, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur records 3,614 new cases of Covid-19 in yet another daily spike
    Nagpur records 3,614 new cases of Covid-19 in yet another daily spike
    “Ek Bar Fir, Geet Gata Chal ..Was A Melodious treat to Music lovers “ Dr. S S Uttarwar
    “Ek Bar Fir, Geet Gata Chal ..Was A Melodious treat to Music lovers “ Dr. S S Uttarwar
    Maharashra BJP Protests Against Anil Deshmukh Amid Param Bir’s Claims; Demands Resignation
    Maharashra BJP Protests Against Anil Deshmukh Amid Param Bir’s Claims; Demands Resignation
    घोरपड ग्रामपंचायत अंतर्गत ज्येष्ठ नागरिकांना कोविड चे लसीकरण
    घोरपड ग्रामपंचायत अंतर्गत ज्येष्ठ नागरिकांना कोविड चे लसीकरण
    In Pics: Extended lockdown triggers migrant workers’ exodus in Nagpur before Holi
    In Pics: Extended lockdown triggers migrant workers’ exodus in Nagpur before Holi
    In Pics: MPSC aspirants throng centres amid stringent lockdown in Nagpur
    In Pics: MPSC aspirants throng centres amid stringent lockdown in Nagpur
    Know Your Police Station: Ambazari
    Know Your Police Station: Ambazari
    नागपुर शहर के अंबाझरी पुलिस स्टेशन को जानिये..
    नागपुर शहर के अंबाझरी पुलिस स्टेशन को जानिये..
    Video: Nagpur Police will ensure hassle free checking of MPSC aspirants, assures DCP Vinita S
    Video: Nagpur Police will ensure hassle free checking of MPSC aspirants, assures DCP Vinita S
    राज्य सरकारचे मंत्री खंडणीखोर-बलात्कारी-व्यभिचारी, मुख्यमंत्र्यांचे नियंत्रण सुटले
    राज्य सरकारचे मंत्री खंडणीखोर-बलात्कारी-व्यभिचारी, मुख्यमंत्र्यांचे नियंत्रण सुटले
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145