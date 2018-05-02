“Ek Bar Fir, Geet Gata Chal ..Was A Melodious treat to Music lovers “ Dr. S S Uttarwar

Sangitopasak Group Nagpur has organized ” Ek Bar Fir ,Geet Gata Chal.. “ A Online musical concert on Face Book. It is unique program by Sangitopasak Group on occasion of lockdown. Dilip Rapate, Sanjay Kulkarni, Vivek Sakdeo was organizers for the event. Known singers from Nagpur has performed during show. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp and who is also known as Voice of Mukesh in Nagpurs Musical world was online to witness the show.

He gives encouragement and appreciation for such novel idea of on line events. Other singers who presented their songs were…Aaba Bhoge, Abhijit Vaidya, Amit Harkare, Bhalchandra Sathe, Chetan Elkunchwar, Dilip Rapate, Kishor Badhe, Mohan Pande, Prakash Kulkarni, Ravi Kulkarni, Sanjay Charalwar, Sanjay Kulkarni, Shrikant Paithankar, Satish Ballal, Angha Ballal, Deegha Rapate, Deepali Sapre, Kavita Khond, Kusum Rajdan, Neha Rathi, Prachi Khadakkar, Sharmila Charalwar, Seema Gogayan, and Vidya Namjoshi.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to all singers. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe

Soulful songs like Tum itna jo Muskura rahe ho…, Jindgi ka Safar ye kaisa safar…, Game hasti bas begane…, Chandi jaisa Rang hai Tera…, Khuli Palak me…, Ab to hai tumse…, Ye Nayan dare Dare…, Gar tum Bhula Na doge…, Suhani Chandni Rate…., Tu Pass Rahe ya Dur rahe…, Dekh Li teri Khudai…, Pyar Hua Chupke se…, Tuz se Naraj Nahi Jindgi…, Yad na Jay…, Musafir hun Yaro…, Dekh Lo aawaj dekar…, Soch na sake…, O Hansini Meri Hansini…, Badi suni Suni Hai…, Mohe Rang do Lal…, Baiyya na Dharo…, Hai Tabasssum tera…., Jeewan se bhari Teri aankhe…, Kabhi aar Kabhi Par…., and many more songs were presented by singers.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers, Organizers for live program in this crucial days of Corona kovid 19. He is having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur.

. At the beginning of program , Organisers welcome Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world and all on line viewers for their support and encouragement. . In his reply to welcome , Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gave thanks to Dilip Rapate and team for inviting him for lovely show and extend his good wishes for future . He always encourage young talents for presenting their talents on various fronts. Many more groups are coming ahead to present on line programs of face book. In the lock down period , Sangitopasak has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singer and organizer.

Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, Mr., Sanjivani Chaudhary, , Manish Mukkawar , Harshali Kherche, Aashish Taywade , Dr Salim Chauhan and many more music lovers has joined program.

Program comes to end at 7.30 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.