    Published On : Tue, Nov 24th, 2020

    Nagpur records 356 new COVID-19 cases; 11 more die

    Nagpur: As many as 356 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 11 died of the infection in Maharashtra”s Nagpur district on Tuesday, an official said.

    With the addition of the latest cases, the tally in the district has reached 1,09,561, the official said.

    The latest casualties have taken the toll to 3,615, of which 2,507 deaths were reported from Nagpur and 1,108 were from rural areas and outside the district, he said.

    As many as 133 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 1,01,601, the official said.

    There are currently 4,345 active cases in the district, he added.

