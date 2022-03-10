Nagpur records 13 single-day new cases, no Covid-19 death on sixth day, too

Nagpur: 13 single-day Covid-19 cases were registered in Nagpur district on Tuesday. Nagpur rural cases have gone down drastically to 4 while nine people tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur city. With these the cumulative cases reached 5,77,666. Of the cumulative cases, 9,945 people tested positive are not the residents of the district. Only two persons having Covid-19 infection are in hospital.

There were 32 hospitalised cases on Tuesday. On the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, no Covid-19 deaths were reported. With 14 persons recovered from the virus, the cumulative recovery reached 5,67,217. The recovery rate stood at 98.19% while active cases decreased marginally to 112. The testing in Nagpur district has registered a further rise to 2,475. Nagpur rural reported 652 testing while the city registered 1,823 testing. This has taken the cumulative testing to 53,50,279. The samples examined through RT PCR were 2,205 while 270 were through Rapid Antigen Test.