Counting begins, no question of EVM tampering: EC

Sushil Chandra, Chief Election Commissioner says the questions raised on an EVM in Varanasi was meant for training purpose. “The ADM’s mistake was that he did not inform political parties about the movement of EVMs for training purposes as per standard operating procedure,” the CEC said.

“When questions were raised by some parties, we showed them the number displayed on that EVM. It didn’t match with EVMs that were sealed and kept in the strong room for counting. They were satisfied after this. No EVM on which votes are cast can be taken out from the strong room

“There is no question of EVM tampering. EVMs are continuously used since 2004, in 2019 we have started using VVPAT at every polling booth. EVMs are sealed in the presence of political party agents.”

The EC said all strong rooms, where polled EVMs are kept, are under three-layered security with an inner cordon manned by Central Armed Forces. Concerned candidates have been watching the strong room arrangements through CCTV coverage of 24×7. In poll going States, District Administration has imposed sec 144 CrPC around the counting Halls to ensure that peace and tranquillity is not disturbed.