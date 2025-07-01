Nagpur receives 45.6 mm rainfall, but June ends with 44% deficit

Advertisement



Nagpur: The June-end heavy rain across districts left Vidarbha with an overall deficiency of 12% in the normal range, though in some parts like Nagpur, the shortfall was as high as 44% in June. Nagpur City recorded 45.6 mm of rainfall on Monday till 8:30 pm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

So far, this monsoon season, Nagpur district has received 95.1 mm of rain till June 29, which is 57.2% of the expected average for this period. Although some nearby districts have received more rainfall, this marks a good beginning to the season. Over 70% of the total rainfall so far was recorded in just the past 12 days.

In the Nagpur division, the overall average rainfall has reached 132.1 mm. Gadchiroli district received the highest — 215.8 mm, which is 102.3% of its expected total. Other districts like Wardha (123.9 mm), Bhandara (95.7 mm), Gondia (114.7 mm), and Chandrapur (156.1 mm) also recorded good rainfall.

Nagpur usually receives 1000 to 1200 mm of rain in a year, with July and August being the rainiest months. This early rainfall has helped farmers begin the agricultural season, but more rain is expected. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 1 to July 6. Citizens are advised to be careful due to possible water-logging and slippery roads. Farmers have been asked to manage drainage in fields to protect crops from excess water.

Vidarbha as a whole received 156.2mm rainfall against its normal of 175.4mm.The month also saw the mercury shooting up to 44 degrees C after the onset of the monsoon. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its monthly outlook, forecast that rainfall over Central India, including Vidarbha, is likely to remain above normal during July.

“Maximum temperatures across the region are expected to remain below normal throughout the month. This forecast suggests favourable conditions for agricultural activities and water resource management across the region,” said a IMD scientist posted at RMC.