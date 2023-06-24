Nagpur ranks third in heat stroke cases as Maharashtra faces delayed monsoon

Over 2,600 Suspected Heat Stroke Cases Reported in Maharashtra, with Nagpur Among the Most Affected Districts Due to Delayed Monsoon

Nagpur: Owing to the delayed monsoon in Maharashtra, the state has witnessed a significant surge in suspected heat stroke cases, reaching a staggering total of 2,649. According to data released by the public health department, the Vidarbha region, including Nagpur, has been particularly hard hit.

Comparing the figures from last year, when approximately 854 suspected heat stroke cases were reported in June, this year’s numbers have already surpassed that amount threefold, even before the end of June. Government officials have attributed this sharp increase to the delayed onset of the monsoon season.

Out of the total registered cases, the highest number, 412, has been reported in Raigad district. Wardha follows closely behind with 334 cases, and Nagpur with 317 cases. Other affected districts include Chandrapur (177), Nandurbar (173), Latur (169), Mumbai (155), Thane (153), Aurangabad (124), Yavatmal (97), Nanded (96), and Solapur (91).

Sources indicate that the majority of cases are being reported from rural regions, where farmers are exposed to the scorching sun while working in open fields, making them susceptible to heat strokes.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency that occurs when the body overheats due to prolonged exposure to extremely high temperatures or intense physical exertion in hot conditions. In such circumstances, the body fails to sweat adequately to cool down, resulting in a rapid increase in core body temperature. Within a matter of minutes, the body temperature can rise to dangerous levels of up to 106 degrees Fahrenheit, causing severe implications for organ function and potentially leading to death.

Despite the alarming rise in cases, the number of fatalities attributed to heat stroke remains at 12. All 12 deaths were associated with the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony held in Kharghar in April. Remarkably, no heat stroke deaths have been reported in the other 35 districts. This is in stark contrast to last year, when Maharashtra recorded 18 confirmed heat stroke deaths out of 31 suspected fatalities by May 31, 2022.

