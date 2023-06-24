ICAD School of Learning, a renowned educational institute in Central India, has consistently produced top-ranking students from the Vidarbha Region in competitive entrance exams like NEET and JEE.

Continuing their streak of remarkable results, ICADians again excelled in NEET 2023, with 2 students securing 650+ marks, 15 students securing 600+ marks, 23 students securing 550+ marks and 32 students securing 500+ marks. This outstanding achievement highlights the success of ICAD’s Medical Division. The Magnificent Success from 176 students only guided by nine experienced faculty members.ICAD MEDICAL DIVISION is determined to achieve even better results in Vidarbha in the coming time.

Students who excelled in NEET are Aditya Lende (664), Karan Soni (663), Janhavi Dhole (646), YugGite (637), Khushi Rajurkar (628), Soham Lakhade (627), Manish Sarode (620), Kamlesh Kumbhare(620), Vaibhav Bhure (619), Dinesh Yadav (618), PrajeshDhoble (614), Abhishek Sharma (612), Kamal Nagrale (610), Shubham Rai (610), Nirmayee Bapat (606), MohdMehrab Sheikh (602).

The founder of ICAD, Mr. SARANG UPGANLAWAR has quoted “This is remarkable achievement of ICAD NEET Division, this is a start of yet another success journey after JEE and Foundation division success. ICAD is committed to give best services to Vidharbha students and create to hundreds of success stories in NEET”

ICAD announces 1-year Exclusive Repeaters Course for students who wish to improve their scores and gain admission to prestigious medical colleges next year.ICAD is giving scholarships up to 100% in tuition fees based upon the score in NEET-2023. NEET 2024 repeaters batch is commencing from 22nd June.

For more information about admissions, students and parents can visit ICAD Centre located at Tilak Nagar, Nagpur. Detailed information is also available at www.icadiit.com, or they can contact ICAD at 7796680003.

