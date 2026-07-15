Family Attacked on Busy Nagpur Road Near Ram Jhula

Advertisement

Nagpur: A family travelling in a car narrowly escaped a suspected road rage attack on the busy Ram Jhula stretch in Nagpur on Tuesday evening. The incident allegedly took place near Mayo Hospital, raising concerns over public safety in one of the city’s busiest traffic corridors.

According to the victim, the incident occurred on July 14, 2026, at around 5:27 pm, while he was driving towards Ram Jhula with his family.

Gold Rate July 15 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 42,700 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,32,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,23,200/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

As the vehicle reached the area in front of Mayo Hospital, where traffic police personnel were reportedly present, an unidentified man suddenly came in front of the car while crossing the road. After crossing, the man allegedly attempted to confront the driver and punched the rear windshield of the moving vehicle with force.

At the time of the incident, the driver’s mother was seated in the rear seat, and other family members, including a woman, were also inside the car.

Advertisement

The complainant alleged that the attacker intended to force him out of the vehicle and assault him. However, prioritizing the safety of his family, the driver did not stop the car and immediately left the spot.

The victim has appealed to the concerned authorities to identify the accused through available evidence and take strict legal action against him. He said such incidents in public places pose a serious threat to the safety of commuters and should be dealt with firmly to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY गर्लफ्रेंड को घुमाने के लिए बना बाइक चोर, आरोपी गिरफ्तार ...#nagpurnews सेवानिवृत्त उप जिलाधिकारी के घर में हुई चोरी का खुलासा #NagpurNews #CrimeNews... गौरक्षण आश्रम के बाहर खड़ी कार का कांच तोड़कर चोरी ...#maharashtranews #vidarbhanews... इथेनॉल विवाद पर बढ़ा सियासी संग्राम #nagpurnews #ethenol #nitingadkari #bjp #cybercrime #latestnews

×