Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Nagpur Rains: Red Alert Issued, All Schools and Colleges to Remain Shut on Saturday

Nagpur: Several regions in Maharashtra, especially Nagpur and Vidharba are set to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday. The District Collector of Nagpur announced that all schools and colleges in the district will remain closed on Saturday.

A holiday has been declared in all schools and colleges in Nagpur in view of heavy rainfall forecast. The District Information Officer, Nagpur said that as IMD has declared ‘red alert’ of extremely heavy rainfall in Nagpur and Vidarbha region, the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s to Nagpur on September 7 has been postponed.

The Prime Minister was to inaugurate a new segment of Nagpur Metro and some other projects during his visit to Nagpur. A press release by Maha Metro, which is executing the metro project, said that due to the heavy rain forecast by the Meteorological Department, the Prime Minister’s visit to Nagpur on September 7 has been cancelled.

According to a weather bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated places over Vidarbha, Odisha and Central Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy rainfall. on Saturday. The weather forecasting agency has also predicted heavy downpour over Konkan, Goa and Telangana. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Konkan, Marathawada, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala”, the IMD said in its forecast for Saturday.

Meanwhile, private weather agency Skymet Weather, in its forecast said that places including Nagpur, Chandrapur and several areas in Maharashtra will see moderate to heavy rains and scattered light rains are likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Happening Nagpur
Divine atmosphere turns blissful as 3-day Mahalaxmi Puja begins
Divine atmosphere turns blissful as 3-day Mahalaxmi Puja begins
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
Nagpur Crime News
Dhantoli cops bust gang of mobile thieves
Dhantoli cops bust gang of mobile thieves
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Maharashtra News
अतिवृष्टीच्या इशाऱ्यामुळे शाळा, महाविद्यालयांना शनिवारी सुट्टी
अतिवृष्टीच्या इशाऱ्यामुळे शाळा, महाविद्यालयांना शनिवारी सुट्टी
आयुक्त बांगर, आरोग्य सभापती कुकरेजा यांनी केली विसर्जन व्यवस्थेची पाहणी
आयुक्त बांगर, आरोग्य सभापती कुकरेजा यांनी केली विसर्जन व्यवस्थेची पाहणी
Hindi News
भारी बारिश पूर्वानुमान की वजह से प्रधामंत्री का नागपुर दौरा रद्द
भारी बारिश पूर्वानुमान की वजह से प्रधामंत्री का नागपुर दौरा रद्द
प्रधानमंत्री 7 सितम्बर को करेंगे सुभाषनगर स्थित मेट्रो स्टेशन में एक्सहिबिशन का उद्घाटन, मेट्रो में करेंगे सफर
प्रधानमंत्री 7 सितम्बर को करेंगे सुभाषनगर स्थित मेट्रो स्टेशन में एक्सहिबिशन का उद्घाटन, मेट्रो में करेंगे सफर
Trending News
Nagpur Rains: Red Alert Issued, All Schools and Colleges to Remain Shut on Saturday
Nagpur Rains: Red Alert Issued, All Schools and Colleges to Remain Shut on Saturday
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Featured News
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
PM’s Nagpur visit cancelled over heavy rain forecast
PM’s Nagpur visit cancelled over heavy rain forecast
Trending In Nagpur
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
अतिवृष्टीच्या इशाऱ्यामुळे शाळा, महाविद्यालयांना शनिवारी सुट्टी
अतिवृष्टीच्या इशाऱ्यामुळे शाळा, महाविद्यालयांना शनिवारी सुट्टी
Nagpur Rains: Red Alert Issued, All Schools and Colleges to Remain Shut on Saturday
Nagpur Rains: Red Alert Issued, All Schools and Colleges to Remain Shut on Saturday
PM’s Nagpur visit cancelled over heavy rain forecast
PM’s Nagpur visit cancelled over heavy rain forecast
Video : Traffic cops caught violating rules at Khamla Square
Video : Traffic cops caught violating rules at Khamla Square
Mudgal, Bangar review last minute preparations for PM Modi’s Nagpur visit
Mudgal, Bangar review last minute preparations for PM Modi’s Nagpur visit
आयुक्त बांगर, आरोग्य सभापती कुकरेजा यांनी केली विसर्जन व्यवस्थेची पाहणी
आयुक्त बांगर, आरोग्य सभापती कुकरेजा यांनी केली विसर्जन व्यवस्थेची पाहणी
प्रधानमंत्री 7 सितम्बर को करेंगे सुभाषनगर स्थित मेट्रो स्टेशन में एक्सहिबिशन का उद्घाटन, मेट्रो में करेंगे सफर
प्रधानमंत्री 7 सितम्बर को करेंगे सुभाषनगर स्थित मेट्रो स्टेशन में एक्सहिबिशन का उद्घाटन, मेट्रो में करेंगे सफर
होमगार्ड के साथ अन्याय के विरोध में सरकार से लड़ रहे युवा काँग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओ को किया गिरफ्तार
होमगार्ड के साथ अन्याय के विरोध में सरकार से लड़ रहे युवा काँग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओ को किया गिरफ्तार
Dhantoli cops bust gang of mobile thieves
Dhantoli cops bust gang of mobile thieves
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145