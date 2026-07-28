Rain Fury in Nagpur: 461 Residents Rescued as Civic Teams Respond to 37 Emergencies

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Nagpur: Torrential rain wreaked havoc across Nagpur on Tuesday, flooding several low-lying areas and leaving hundreds of residents stranded. In a massive rescue operation, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Fire and Emergency Services Department responded to 37 emergency incidents and safely evacuated 461 citizens to secure locations. The civic administration has kept its entire emergency response machinery on high alert.

According to the NMC, the department received 37 emergency calls, including 21 cases of waterlogging, four incidents of fallen trees, and 12 rescue operations. Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to all affected locations to carry out relief and rescue work.

Dramatic Rescue at Somalwar School

One of the most critical rescue operations took place at Somalwar School in Khamla, where students were stranded after rainwater flooded the school premises. Fire brigade personnel used ropes to safely evacuate the students, preventing a major tragedy.

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Standing Committee Chairperson Shivani Dani-Wakhare visited the site, reviewed the rescue efforts, and reassured anxious parents.

Rescue Operations Across the City

Another rescue operation was launched at a school in Narendra Nagar after reports of severe waterlogging. Meanwhile, citizens stranded inside Ambazari Biodiversity Park were rescued safely with the assistance of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

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Mayor, Commissioner Inspect Flood-Hit Areas

Nagpur Mayor Nita Thakre and Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vipin Itankar inspected flood-affected localities, including Narsala and Hudkeshwar, and directed civic officials to remain on maximum alert.

The civic administration has appealed to residents living in low-lying areas to immediately contact the municipal authorities in case of any emergency.

Schools Closed on July 29

In view of the forecast of continued heavy rainfall over the next few days, the district administration has declared a holiday for all schools in Nagpur district on July 29 as a precautionary measure.

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