Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat may prove a damp squib over timings, comfort, and cost!

Nagpur: The much-anticipated Vande Bharat Express on the Nagpur-Pune-Nagpur route, scheduled to begin operations from August 10, is drawing criticism even before its inaugural run. While the introduction of the semi-high-speed train is being welcomed in principle, passenger associations have expressed deep dissatisfaction over the inconvenient timings, lack of sleeper coaches, and steep ticket prices.

The Railway Board recently released the timetable for the train, confirming a six-day-a-week service. The move has been made possible with the allocation of two rakes for the route. However, this minor positive hasn’t been enough to override growing concerns among regular passengers.

Brijbhushan Shukla, Secretary of Rail Yatri Sangh (RYS), who was one of the earliest advocates for a Vande Bharat service between Nagpur and Pune, expressed disappointment. “We had specifically demanded a sleeper version of Vande Bharat for such a long route,” he said, adding, “Travelling over 850 km in a seating-only configuration for nearly 12 hours will be physically taxing for passengers.”

As per the schedule, Train No. 26102 (Ajni–Pune Vande Bharat) will operate from Tuesday to Sunday, departing Ajni at 9:50 am and reaching Pune at 9:50 pm. The return train, 26101 (Pune–Ajni), will run from Wednesday to Monday, departing Pune at 6:25 am. The train will halt at nine stations en route: Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar, and Daund. Although it was earlier speculated that the train would terminate at Hadapsar, the final timetable lists Pune Junction as the terminal station.

Basant Shukla, Secretary of Bharatiya Yatri Kendra (BYK), criticized the scheduling. “It appears that railway officials have force-fitted the Vande Bharat into the existing timetable. A 6:25 am departure from Pune is highly inconvenient for residents, many of whom live far from the station,” he said. “Expecting passengers to reach the station at such early hours is impractical.”

Another major concern is the fare. The Chair Car (CC) ticket is expected to cost around Rs 1,500, while the Executive Chair Car could go as high as Rs 3,000. Brijbhushan Shukla noted that this pricing makes it less appealing compared to alternatives like the Howrah–Pune Duronto Express, which not only offers sleeper berths but is also more budget-friendly.

He warned that the Pune-bound Vande Bharat might suffer the same fate as the Nagpur–Secunderabad version, which has seen lukewarm response due to similar issues, uncomfortable seating for long distances and high fares.

While the Vande Bharat rollout on this route marks a technological upgrade, the ground reality suggests that unless the railways consider the practical needs of long-distance passengers, especially in terms of comfort, cost, and convenience, the service may struggle to gain popularity.