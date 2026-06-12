Nagpur-Pune Route Hit: Central Railway Cancels Key Trains on June 13-14, Full List Here

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Nagpur: Thousands of passengers travelling between Nagpur and Pune are set to face inconvenience after Central Railway announced the cancellation of several trains on June 13 and 14 due to scheduled infrastructure work in the Pune Division.

According to railway officials, traffic blocks will be undertaken on the Pune–Daund section to facilitate Signal & Telecommunication and Overhead Equipment (OHE) upgrades. The maintenance work is aimed at improving railway infrastructure and ensuring safer train operations but will impact the movement of several long-distance services.

Trains Cancelled

The following trains have been cancelled:

Gold Rate June 10 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 48,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,37,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,33,400/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Train No. 12136 Nagpur–Pune Express (Journey commencing June 13)

(Journey commencing June 13) Train No. 12135 Pune–Nagpur Express (Journey commencing June 14)

(Journey commencing June 14) Train No. 11007/11008 CSMT–Pune–CSMT Deccan Express (Journey commencing June 14)

Trains Short-Terminated

In addition to cancellations, some trains will terminate their journeys before reaching Pune:

Train No. 11078 Jammu Tawi–Pune Express (June 12) will be short-terminated at Hadapsar.

(June 12) will be short-terminated at Hadapsar. Train No. 11406 Amravati–Pune Express (June 13) will also terminate at Hadapsar station.

Passengers Left Scrambling

The Nagpur-Pune route remains one of the busiest rail corridors in Maharashtra, with reservations often made months in advance. The last-minute cancellations have left many passengers struggling to find alternative travel arrangements, particularly those relying on overnight train services.

With the summer vacation season drawing to a close and many people returning to work, colleges, and hometowns, the disruption is expected to affect a large number of travellers across Vidarbha and western Maharashtra.

Railway Appeals for Cooperation

Central Railway stated that the traffic blocks are essential for infrastructure upgrades and operational safety. Passengers have been advised to check the status of their trains before commencing their journey and make alternative travel plans wherever necessary.

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