Nagpur PSI booked for extorting Rs 27 lakh from builder

Nagpur: The Economic Offence Wing (EoW) of Nagpur Crime Branch on Wednesday booked a Police Sub-Inspector attached to Kalamna Police Station for allegedly taking Rs 27 lakh to settle a matter between two parties.

Based on the complaint lodged by Kishor Hansaraj Jham (61), owner of Venkatesh Builders and Developer, EoW officials have booked the accused PSI Dhanaji Marakwad.

According to police sources, back in December 2022, one Ajay Batra had approached Kalamna Police alleging that Jham had duped him of Rs 1.80 crore on the pretext of investing it in cryptocurrency. PSI Marakwad, who was investigating the matter then threatened Jham with MPID Act and offered a settlement in lieu of Rs 27 lakh.

However, despite taking the money, PSI Marakwad kept on harassing Jham for money. Following which he approached EoW.

EoW has registered an offence under relevant Sections of the IPC and booked Marakwad. Further investigations are on.

