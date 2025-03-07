Nagpur property fraud: Woman files complaint against Agrawal family, firm

The court ordered the Officer-Incharge of Wadi Police Station to treat the application as FIR, investigate the matter and submit the final report within one month

Nagpur: In a significant legal development, Meena Masih, widow of Ajay Masih, has filed a complaint alleging that she was cheated by multiple individuals and a private company through fraudulent property transactions. The complainant has presented documentary evidence to substantiate her claim, leading to the intervention of the court.

According to the complaint, the accused individuals — Naginadevi Brijkishor Agrawal, Brijkishor Hargovind Agrawal, Ankur Brijkishor Agrawal, and Vena Agri Tech Private Limited — allegedly conspired to deceive Meena Masih by fabricating various documents to sell a property that had already been sold to her earlier. The complainant’s advocate argued that the accused had dishonest intentions from the outset and manipulated legal documents for financial gain.

In support of her allegations, Meena Masih submitted an affidavit along with a list of documents, including a copy of her police complaint, her late husband’s death certificate, and sale deeds dated August 17, 2009, and February 1, 2010. Additionally, she provided a notice for the cancellation of a power of attorney dated August 14, 2009, which indicated that Brijkishor Hargovind Agrawal and Ankur Brijkishor Agrawal were informed about the withdrawal of power of attorney by Kamalja Wandeo Bagde.

The complainant further stated that the accused were habitual offenders and cited two prior criminal cases (C.R.No. 367/2018 and C.R.No. 88/2018) lodged against them at Wadi Police Station. She alleged that the accused had committed offenses including fraud, cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, life threats, and extortion.

The advocate representing the complainant sought an order under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), requesting the court to direct the Wadi Police to conduct a thorough investigation. The plea was based on legal precedents, including the Supreme Court ruling in Lalita Kumari vs. Government of U.P. (2014) 2 SCC 1, which mandates the registration of an FIR if a complaint discloses a cognizable offense.

Upon reviewing the complaint and attached documents, the court observed that Meena Masih had previously approached Wadi Police Station on August 10, 2020, seeking legal action against the accused but received no substantial relief. In light of the serious nature of the allegations, the court directed the police to initiate an investigation to ascertain the truth behind the claims.

Legal experts noted that the case highlights the discretionary power of the Magistrate under Section 156(3) CrPC, allowing them to order a police investigation before taking cognizance of an offense. The court emphasized that the allegations required an in-depth probe to ensure justice.

With the court’s directive, Wadi Police will now conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter. The case underscores the legal recourse available to victims of financial fraud and property-related crimes, reinforcing the importance of due diligence in real estate transactions.

Further developments in the investigation are awaited.