    Published On : Tue, Sep 29th, 2020

    Nagpur progresses towards touching 80% recovery rate, cases cross 1 K again

    Nagpur: After a brief interval, the Nagpur District on Tuesday once again reported more than 1K positive cases. With 1215 new novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) positive cases, the tally soared to 77,030.

    In the day, 34 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 2472. From the total deaths 1799 deaths from the city and 430 from rural and rest 243 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    On Tuesday, 1418 persons recovered from the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 61,115 (including home isolation recoveries). After the fresh updates, a total of 13443 patients are active in the city. The recovery rate has climbed to 79.33%.

