Nagpur Power Cut Today: Check Affected Areas and Timings

Nagpur, June 2: To ensure uninterrupted, safe, and reliable electricity supply during the upcoming monsoon season, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has undertaken extensive pre-monsoon maintenance and repair works across Nagpur. As part of this planned exercise, power supply will remain temporarily suspended in several parts of the city on Wednesday, June 3.

According to MSEDCL officials, the shutdown is necessary to carry out critical maintenance work aimed at preventing technical faults and ensuring uninterrupted service during the rainy season. Citizens have been requested to cooperate with the utility company during the scheduled outages.

In the Congress Nagar Division, power supply will remain suspended from 7:30 am to 10:30 am in the Athrasta Square area. Additionally, from 7 am to 11 am, maintenance work will affect several localities including Karve Nagar, Ujjwal Nagar, Pavanbhumi, Paryavaran Nagar, Shriram Nagar, Somalwada, Laxmi Vihar, Engineer Society, Rahul Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Tapovan, Subhash Nagar, Nelco Society, Joshi Layout, Kamgar Colony, Tukdoji Nagar, Shastri Layout, Hingna Road, Patel Layout, Khamla Old Basti, Sindhi Colony, Milind Nagar, Pratap Nagar, Railway Colony, Venkatesh Nagar, Kotwal Nagar, Shanti Niketan, Shiv Nagar, Hiranwar Layout, Anand Nagar, Shikshak Colony, Balaji Nagar, New Ganesh Nagar, Matoshri Nagar, Sharada Nagar, Sangam Nagar, Kadambari Vihar, Datta Nagar, Powar Layout, Rajnagar, Besa Square and surrounding areas.

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In the Civil Lines Division, power supply will remain affected from 7 am to 10 am in areas served by the 11 kV Indrayani Nagar feeder, including Ibrahim Real Estate, Indrayani Society, Shriram Tower and Dhawan Celebration. Areas connected to the 11 kV Dinshaw’s feeder, including Gokul Society, Welcome Society, Hasnur ITI and Borgaon, will also experience power outages during this period.

Further, from 7 am to 11 am, power supply will remain suspended in areas served by the 11 kV Ravi Nagar feeder, including Ravi Nagar, Ambazari Police Station, Sengupta Hospital, Asha Laxmi Apartment, University Ground and Subhedar Hall. Areas connected to the 11 kV Clark Town-2 feeder, including Sindhi Colony, Mekosabagh, Kadbi Chowk, Christian Colony, Lumbini Nagar and Clark Town, will also be affected.

In the Butibori Division, power supply will remain suspended from 10 am to 4 pm for high-tension consumers connected to the 33 kV Morarjee feeder, including Morarjee, Grandville and Look Plast (Bajaj). Additionally, consumers in the ‘C’ Zone supplied through the 33 kV Apparel Park Substation will face a power shutdown from 4 pm to 6 pm.

MSEDCL has urged residents to take note of the scheduled outages and extend their cooperation to facilitate the completion of essential maintenance works before the onset of the monsoon.

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