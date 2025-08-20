Nagpur Police Zone 5 Trace and Return 237 Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹49 Lakh

Nagpur: In a major success against rising mobile theft and loss cases, Zone 5 police of Nagpur city traced and returned 237 missing mobile phones worth ₹49,00,689 to their rightful owners. The recovery was showcased in a special program held at Pardi Police Station.

The drive was initiated under the instructions of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Niketan Kadam, with all police stations in the zone — Yashodharanagar, Jaripatka, Pardi, Kapilnagar, Koradi, Kalamna, New Kamptee, and Old Kamptee — forming dedicated Cyber and Mobile Tracking Units. Through sustained technical efforts, these teams successfully located and returned the devices.

Station-wise recoveries:

Kalamna Police Station – 55 mobiles worth ₹9,34,500

Kapilnagar Police Station – 46 mobiles worth ₹11,24,999

Jaripatka Police Station – 20 mobiles worth ₹7,53,490

Koradi Police Station – 19 mobiles worth ₹5,98,000

Pardi Police Station – 27 mobiles worth ₹4,51,000

New Kamptee Police Station – 31 mobiles worth ₹4,98,000

Yashodharanagar Police Station – 20 mobiles worth ₹2,87,000

Old Kamptee Police Station – 19 mobiles worth ₹2,53,700

Total: 237 mobiles worth ₹49,00,689

The program was conducted under the overall guidance of Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Singhal, Joint CP Navinchandra Reddy, and Additional CP (North Region) Rajendra Dabhade. Present on the occasion were DCP (Zone 5) Niketan Kadam, ACP (Jaripatka Division) Vishal Kshirsagar, senior police inspectors of all Zone 5 stations, and officers including Ashish Piparehete, Sachin Tangle, Dhanraj Umredkar, Kunal Hatewar, Ramchandra Kaurti, Seema Salmate, Vijay Gate, Gauri Hedau, Suryakant Sambhare, and Rahul Kanojia.

Police officials stated that the initiative reflects the force’s commitment to building public confidence and proves how technology-driven policing can effectively help trace stolen or lost property.