MIHAN Extends Support to Women’s Education Society for Women Empowerment

Nagpur: Established in 1932, the Women’s Education Society (WES) has received a generous contribution from MIHAN to strengthen its educational and infrastructural development.
This significant donation reflects MIHAN’s strong commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to fostering women’s empowerment.
Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Dr. Nanda Rathi, Secretary of WES, thanked Dr. Vipin Itankar, Chairman of MIHAN, for his unwavering support. She emphasized that this collaboration will not only enhance academic excellence but also play a vital role in the holistic development of young women students.The cheque was handed over by CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis