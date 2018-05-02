Nagpur Police triumph miscreants’ attempt to sway police proceedings

VIMS, Neuron Hospital administrations part of conspiracy

Nagpur: A malicious move to sway or dissuade police proceedings using money or political power is often used by high profile criminals to brush their crimes under the carpet. However, Nagpur Police have always been on their toes to bring such irregularities to the fore and enabling better standards of investigation.

In the latest example, a rich brat along with his friend had rammed a rashly driven luxurious Volvo under Dhantoli police station between the intervening night of January 25 and 26. The accused driver reportedly dialed his businessman father, who rushed the duo first to Dhantoli based Neuron hospital and later to VIMS. He also made sure that the news shouldn’t breach the closed door of high-profile hospitals. However, the issue came to light recently; when the vigilant sleuths of the Nagpur Crime Branch intervened.

Notorious contacts:

According to police sources, Aayush Agrawal son of renowned businessman Manish Agrawal was driving the luxurious Volvo with one Aayush Goyal seated beside. The Volvo was said to be driving at 140km/s. Owing to high speed, Aayush lost control and rammed the vehicle on the roadside. The impact was so severe that the duo sustained critical injuries. Knowing that they were at fault, Aayush called his father, Manish, a business partner of Rajesh Agrawal and a close contact with the notorious bookie and businessman Sanjay Agrawal alias Chhotu.

Hospitals part of conspiracy:

Using his contacts, Manish reportedly rushed the duo to Neuron and VIMS Hospital. The duo who also sustained fractures in the incident were placed under observation at the hospital for over a week. The duo was later discharged in February. Manish later approached Dhantoli Police Station to sway the police proceedings and even VIMS Hospital administration made sure that the information should not reach the Nagpur Police. However, the matter soon reached the Crime Branch. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the Crime Branch officials initiated a thorough probe in this regard.

We often criticize the police machinery of apathy. However, the syndicates – politicians, elites – who often attribute the derailment of the investigation, for their own good are people we should hold accountable instead of asking our police to do their job and demanding better facilities for investigation.

– Shubham Nagdeve