Ek Sham Khaki Ke Nam” Was a Blend of Evergreen Songs- Dr. S S Uttarwar

Harmony gp has organized Ek Sham Khaki Ke Nam…”” A online Musical concert . Many viewers was on line to enjoy blend of new and old melodious songs.

IPS Amitesh Kumar Commissioner of Police Nagpur , IPS Sunil Fulari Add CP Crime , IPS Vivek Masal DCP EOW was Chief guests for Event.

Dr Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural gp who is also known as Voice of Mukesh in Musical circle of Nagpur was present online for the event. Program was at Harmony Studio Nagpur. All singers was from Police Department .

Program starts with “ Koi jab Rah Na Paye…. Dosti sung by PI Mohd Munaf. . Other singers were , Ashok Bagul, Mohd Munaf, Vinod Kamble, Shrikant Sable, Swati Borkar, Arti Sharma.

Other Soulful solo and duet songs like Aaja O Aaja….. Anurodh ACP Bagul , Ye Duniya Ye Meehfi mere Kam ki Nahi….PI Mohd Munaf, Mana ho Tum…., Tora Man Darpan Kahlaye…Swati Borkar , Dil Saccha aur Chehra Zuta… Shrikant Sable , Tarif kya karu Uski….Vinod Kamble, O Manchali kahachali…. ACP Bagul, Hatohon ki Chand Lakiri ka….., and many more songs were presented by singers

Chand ne kuch Kaha.. …. by Swati Borkar and ACP Bagul received loud applaud from audience.

All singers impressed the audience with remarkable performances during program. The audience on its part kept cheering them and encouraging them to give best by putting their comments in comments box. Till end majority of audience praise this program . During the said program Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar was online to witness it.

By profession , He is a Principal of Engineering College , but having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. He is a renowned and versatile singer of our city and was invited as Guest Singer by many Groups of Nagpur. He is renowned speaker and orator from central India.

Anchor Sweta Shelgaonkar has done her job nicely. She narrate various stories in connection with songs. Concept was of Mr. Rajesh Samarth. Video Manoj, Sound Harshal and light Micheal.