Nagpur Police Shut Down DABO Club for 45 Days Over Repeated Violent Incidents

Nagpur: The Nagpur City Police have ordered the closure of DABO Club & Kitchen, located on Wardha Road near Pride Hotel in Sonegaon, for a period of 45 days starting December 27, 2025, citing serious threats to public safety and repeated violations of law and order.

The closure order has been issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) under Section 163(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Pattern of Violence and Serious Crimes

According to police records, the club has been linked to multiple criminal incidents between 2022 and 2025, including:

Brutal assaults and group clashes

Attacks with sharp weapons

Serious injuries and fatal incidents

Cases involving outraging the modesty of women

Repeated alcohol-fueled brawls spilling onto public roads

Several FIRs were registered under IPC sections 323, 324, 354, 504, 506, 509, among others. In more than one case, victims sustained critical head injuries, and at least one incident resulted in death.

Gross Safety Violations

Police inspections revealed systematic violations of safety norms:

Entry allowed far beyond the approved capacity of around 500 patrons

Only 9 security guards deployed, found grossly inadequate

deployed, found grossly inadequate Failure to properly monitor CCTV footage

No effective bag checks or access control

Poor parking and traffic management leading to public nuisance

Delayed or no intimation to police after serious incidents

Despite earlier warnings and regulatory directions, the management allegedly failed to take corrective action.

Police Conclusion

The police order states that the threat posed by the establishment is not speculative but proven through documented incidents, medical reports, and investigation records. Allowing the club to continue operations was deemed a direct danger to public peace, safety, and human life.

Strict Warning Issued

The establishment has been directed to remain fully closed for the entire duration of the order. Any violation will invite strict legal action.

Police officials have clarified that the decision was taken purely in the interest of public safety and law and order, and not as a preventive formality.

