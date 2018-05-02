Nagpur police send those roaming on streets into institutional quarantine

On Day 3 Antigen tests were conducted at 207 check points and 06 persons tested positive

Nagpur: Six persons were sent into institutional quarantine for being on roads without valid reason in Nagpur city on Monday, Day 3 of the drive.

The city police and Nagpur Municipal Corporation jointly conducted Rapid Antigen Tests of people seen roaming on the streets in defiance of the current restrictions on movement in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Antigen tests were conducted at 207 check points and 06 persons tested positive, said a police official.



