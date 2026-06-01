Nagpur Police Seize 7.5 Kg MD Worth Crores in Major Drug Bust

Nagpur: In a major blow to the narcotics underworld operating in Central India, Jaripatka Police have busted a high-value drug network and seized nearly 7.5 kilograms of MD (Mephedrone) powder worth several crores of rupees from a flat in Uppalwadi. The operation, carried out after nearly a month of covert surveillance and intelligence gathering, is being hailed as one of the most significant anti-drug actions in Nagpur this year.

The sensational seizure has sent shockwaves through the city’s drug trafficking circles and exposed the alarming scale at which synthetic narcotics were allegedly being stockpiled and distributed through Nagpur.

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Sources said the operation was the culmination of meticulous groundwork led by Police Inspector Anil Taksande and his team. Nearly a month ago, police reportedly received confidential information indicating that a major consignment linked to an interstate drug syndicate was headed for Nagpur.

Instead of rushing into action, investigators quietly began tracking the suspects, monitoring movements, gathering technical intelligence and building a watertight case. The surveillance operation continued for weeks without alerting those involved.

Mastermind kept under constant watch

According to investigators, the arrested accused, Mazhar Ali Akbar Ali (32), allegedly operated with extreme caution and frequently travelled in a four-wheeler, making direct interception difficult. Recognizing the challenge, police deployed a dedicated team to shadow his movements and map his network.

After days of observation, officers identified the Uppalwadi flat as a key location. When the moment was deemed right, the police moved in.

During the search, officers allegedly recovered nearly 7.5 kilograms of MD powder concealed inside bags within the flat. The narcotic substance was immediately seized and the accused taken into custody.

Investigators suspect the drug stockpile was being held back for strategic distribution following the recent Eid festivities. Sources linked to the probe believe traffickers were waiting for the right opportunity to push the narcotics into the market.

Preliminary findings suggest the MD was likely destined for multiple districts across Nagpur and Vidarbha through a network of small and large peddlers. Authorities suspect the seized consignment represents only a fraction of a much larger interstate trafficking operation.

Woman’s role under scanner

Investigators are also probing the suspected involvement of a woman believed to have played a key role in delivering the consignment to the accused. While police have not officially confirmed her involvement, sources indicate that her connection to the racket is being examined closely.

Searches are underway to trace other members of the network and identify everyone involved in the supply chain.

Delhi link being probed

One of the biggest questions confronting investigators is how such a massive quantity of MD reached Nagpur undetected. Police suspect the consignment may have originated in Delhi or another northern state before being transported by road into Maharashtra.

Authorities are now scrutinizing transport routes, financial transactions, communication records and logistics channels to uncover the syndicate’s kingpins and funding sources.

Perhaps the most startling aspect of the case is that crores worth of narcotics were allegedly hidden inside a residential complex without attracting attention. Residents and even local enforcement channels reportedly remained unaware of the illegal stockpile operating in their midst.

The discovery has highlighted both the sophistication of modern drug syndicates and the effectiveness of the intelligence-led operation carried out by Jaripatka Police.

Hunt for real mastermind begins

The investigation, being conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI) Dr. Sandeep Pakhale, has now shifted toward identifying the principal operators behind the racket.

Officials believe the arrested accused may be only one link in a much larger narcotics chain. Interrogation and forensic analysis are expected to reveal additional suspects, interstate connections and the full extent of the network’s operations.

For now, the seizure has dealt a significant blow to Nagpur’s drug mafia. But investigators acknowledge that dismantling the entire syndicate, and bringing its masterminds to justice, remains the real challenge ahead.

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