Nagpur Police Raid Toquo Bar in Dharampeth

Advertisement



Nagpur: Responding to late-night complaints about loud DJ music causing disturbance in the Dharampeth area, the Sitabuldi Police conducted a surprise raid on Toquo Bar in the early hours of Sunday, July 27. During the operation, authorities seized a DJ sound system worth ₹1.10 lakh that was being used illegally without permission.

According to PSI Nilesh Jayram Wagh of Sitabuldi Police Station, at around 12:35 AM, the city control room received a wireless message reporting loud DJ music being played from Farzi Café in Dharampeth.

A police team comprising PSI Wagh, constables Suresh (Badge No. 5097), Pravin Peter (Badge No. 17137), and driver Umesh (Badge No. 19296) rushed to the scene with a mobile unit. Upon investigation, they found that the loud music was coming from Toquo Bar located on the eighth floor of the same building as Farzi Café.

Gold Rate 28 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,500 /- Gold 22 KT 91,600 /- Silver/Kg 1,13,800/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

During questioning, the bar manager identified himself as Rahul Mahadev Somkuwar (Age 40), a resident of Shivaji Garden, Shivaji Nagar, Nagpur. When asked to provide a valid license or permission for hosting a DJ event, he failed to produce any such documentation.

Following instructions from senior officers, the police seized the following equipment:

DJ Sound Box – ₹20,000

– ₹20,000 Mixer – ₹90,000

– ₹90,000 Total Seized Equipment Value – ₹1.10 lakh

Police officials confirmed that this was not the first time Toquo Bar had violated city noise regulations. Playing loud music without official clearance is a direct violation of prohibitory orders issued by the Nagpur Deputy Commissioner of Police.

A case has been registered against Rahul Somkuwar under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 293 and 223, along with Sections 33(1), 131, and 36 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Further investigation is being carried out by the Sitabuldi Police.