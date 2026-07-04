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Nagpur: Continuing its crackdown on illegal hookah parlours operating across the city, the Nagpur Police raided a high-profile hookah party at a rooftop restaurant in Panchpaoli and arrested 30 persons, including four women. The operation also led to the booking of the hotel owner and manager, with police seizing hookah equipment, banned tobacco products and other material collectively valued at over Rs 1.16 lakh.

The action was carried out by Panchpaoli Police following a specific tip-off that an illegal hookah parlour was being operated on the fourth floor of Hammers Café & Rooftop Restaurant at Kamal Chowk.

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Acting on the information, a police team conducted a surprise raid and found several customers allegedly consuming hookah in violation of the law. A total of 30 persons, including four women, were taken into custody from the premises.

Police registered a case against the restaurant owner, Dheeraj Golcha, manager Ranjit Koche, and all those found at the premises under the relevant provisions of the COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act).

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During the raid, police seized hookah pots, prohibited tobacco products, flavoured smoking material and other articles used for operating the illegal hookah parlour. The total value of the seized property has been estimated at approximately Rs 1.16 lakh.

The latest action comes barely a day after Nagpur Police busted another high-profile hookah party at a hotel in the Sadar area, indicating an intensified citywide drive against illegal hookah parlours. Police officials said the back-to-back raids demonstrate the department’s resolve to curb unlawful tobacco-related activities and ensure strict enforcement of anti-tobacco laws.

Investigators are now probing how long the illegal hookah parlour had been operating, whether the establishment possessed any valid permissions, and if other individuals were involved in running the operation. Police said further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

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