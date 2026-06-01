Nagpur: Shaken by the deadly hooch tragedy in Pune’s Fugewadi that exposed the lethal consequences of the illicit liquor trade, Nagpur Police have launched an aggressive citywide crackdown on illegal liquor syndicates operating in the shadows. In a sweeping operation conducted over the last 24 hours, police teams simultaneously raided 50 locations across the city, seizing huge quantities of country liquor and illicit mahua brew while registering cases against 50 accused.

The coordinated operation, led by the Crime Branch and multiple police stations under the Nagpur Police Commissionerate, targeted notorious liquor dens, slum pockets, market areas, highway-side settlements and other vulnerable locations known for illegal alcohol activity. Authorities recovered hundreds of bottles of country liquor, large quantities of raw mahua liquor, cash believed to be proceeds of the trade, and equipment used in the manufacture of illicit alcohol.

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Illegal distillery busted in Hingna

The most significant action was carried out under the jurisdiction of Hingna Police Station, where officers uncovered a full-fledged illegal liquor manufacturing unit operating from Chandpur Rithi village. During the raid, police seized five drums containing fermented material used for brewing mahua liquor, 40 litres of illicit liquor, a mobile phone and other equipment.

The total value of the seized material has been estimated at approximately Rs 1.21 lakh. Investigators suspect the operation had been running for an extended period, supplying illicit liquor to various parts of the city.

Women among those running the trade

The crackdown also exposed the deep penetration of the illegal liquor business into residential localities. Acting on complaints, police raided premises in Imamwada, Shantinagar, Tehsil, Nandanvan, Yashodharanagar, New Kamptee, Gittikhadan and Sitabuldi, where several women were allegedly involved in the sale of illegal liquor.

Multiple female accused were detained, and country liquor as well as crude mahua liquor was recovered from their possession.

Homes and slums turned into liquor outlets

Preliminary investigations have revealed that many accused were running illegal liquor businesses directly from their homes and makeshift shanties, turning residential areas into centres of unlawful alcohol distribution. Police also seized cash allegedly generated through the sale of illicit liquor.

Senior officers said efforts are now focused on identifying and arresting the kingpins behind the supply chain rather than merely targeting street-level sellers. Investigators are tracing the network that manufactures, transports and distributes the liquor across Nagpur.

Crackdown by the numbers

• 50 locations raided within 24 hours

• 50 accused booked under various provisions of law

• 863 bottles of country liquor seized

• 193 litres of illicit mahua liquor recovered

• Property and material worth lakhs seized

• Investigation into the supply network underway

Police officials have made it clear that the campaign will not end with a single round of raids. Following the Pune hooch disaster, authorities have vowed to intensify enforcement and dismantle the illegal liquor ecosystem before it claims innocent lives. The operation sends a strong message that those profiting from the dangerous and unlawful trade of illicit alcohol will face sustained action in the days ahead.

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