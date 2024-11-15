Nagpur Police, Paramilitary Cast Votes; Commissioner Reviews Security

Advertisement



Nagpur: As the assembly elections draw near, preparations have intensified across the state, with police and paramilitary forces deployed to ensure a secure voting environment. To facilitate voting for police personnel and paramilitary staff, polling was conducted on Friday at 40 booths across Nagpur city.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr.Ravinder Singal conducted an on-ground review of the city’s security arrangements during the voting process for senior citizens over 60 years of age. He specifically inspected the special security measures implemented at St. Ursula School, which was designated for senior citizens.

Enhanced Security Measures Reviewed

Commissioner Single evaluated various critical measures implemented during the voting process, including:

– Deployment of police officers and personnel at every booth.

– Ensuring peace and order at sensitive locations.

– Effective use of communication tools by the police.

– Installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras.

– Deployment of additional forces at sensitive and high-risk polling stations.

Dr.Singal emphasized that additional police forces were instructed to be deployed at locations where heightened security might be required, ensuring seamless execution of the voting process.

The initiative reflects the commitment to maintain law and order while facilitating a smooth and secure electoral process for all, including senior citizens and on-duty personnel.