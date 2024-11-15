Max Super Speciality Hospital, Nagpur Launches the City’s First Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System

Advertisement

Nagpur- A significant leap forward in healthcare innovation was marked today with the launch of the Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Nagpur. This cutting-edge technology promises to transform surgical care in the region, bringing world-class precision, enhanced vision, and minimally invasive procedures closer to home for residents of Nagpur and beyond.

The Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System allows surgeons to perform complex surgeries with exceptional accuracy through small incisions, reducing patient discomfort, recovery times, and hospital stays. Surgeons operate the system from a console, guiding robotic instruments with extraordinary precision, supported by 3D high-definition views and tenfold magnification of the surgical area.

Dr. Nilesh Agrawal, Head of Max Super Speciality Hospital, Nagpur, expressed his enthusiasm for the new technology: “We are thrilled to bring Nagpur’s first Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System to our hospital. This marks a pivotal moment in our journey to provide the best possible care. It is a testament to our commitment to improving patient outcomes and establishing new standards in healthcare excellence.”

Today’s Rate Tuesday 12 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,900 /- Gold 22 KT 70,600 /- Silver / Kg 90,000 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The hospital’s focus on incorporating the Da Vinci Xi system is designed to address the growing demand for advanced medical procedures in the region. Dr. Rajvilas Narkhede, Principal Consultant in Liver Transplant and Biliary Sciences, Gastrointestinal Surgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Nagpur, shared a success story where the robotic system played a crucial role. He recently performed gallbladder stone surgery on a 50-year-old patient using the Da Vinci Xi system. The robot’s high-definition vision and magnification allowed for precise dissection, protecting surrounding structures and ensuring minimal blood loss.

“The precision and clarity that the Da Vinci Xi system offers are unmatched. In this case, it allowed us to perform the surgery with incredible accuracy, reducing the risks and ensuring a quicker recovery for the patient,” said Dr. Narkhede.

This technology, which can be used across several medical disciplines, including gastrointestinal surgery, oncology, urology, bariatrics, and gynaecology, is expected to benefit patients not only from Nagpur but also from surrounding regions in Maharashtra and neighbouring states. The introduction of this system ensures that patients no longer need to travel to larger cities for complex surgeries, bringing top-tier healthcare directly to them.

Max Super Speciality Hospital’s commitment to medical advancement and patient care is reflected in this new initiative, which also positions the hospital as a leader in the region’s healthcare sector. By offering advanced surgical capabilities, the hospital is expected to attract more patients, thereby strengthening the local healthcare infrastructure and economy.

Max Healthcare, the parent organization of Max Super Speciality Hospital, operates over 22 healthcare facilities across India and is known for its dedication to clinical excellence, patient care, and state-of-the-art medical technologies.