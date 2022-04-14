Nagpur police on high alert for four days, 6000 cops deployed for security

Advertisement

17 hardcore criminals banished from city limits within 48 as preventive action

Nagpur: The city police went on high alert mode as five big events are taking place in four days. Today, on April 4, Jayantis of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahavir and April 15 is Good Friday. Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 16. Easter Sunday falls on April 17. Intelligence agencies have asked the State Government to be on alert to avert any untoward incident during the events.

In view of the four important events, Nagpur police have deployed a strong bandobast of 6,000 policemen with support of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in the city on the occasion of birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Deekshabhoomi, Samvidhan Square, Dragon Temple Palace, Jaisthambh Chowk in Kamptee, Bhim Chowk in Indora, Bezonbagh, Dr Ambedkar Chowk in Lakadganj, and Trisharan Chowk in Rameshwari are the focal points of the police bandobast where traditional processions will converge and a large number of followers of Dr Ambedkar are expected to gather.

According to police, special bandobast would be deployed at Deekshabhoomi with 500 policemen, mostly armed guards. A company of SRPF and 600 Home Guards will assist the police in the bandobast duties. Five Mobile Surveillance Vehicles will be stationed at Deekshabhoomi, Samvidhan Square, Jaistambh Chowk and Trisharan Chowk. The vehicles will be used for surveillance of the important areas with drones and CCTV networks, police said.

A large number of rallies would be taken to mark the occasions. Three to four watchtowers have been erected at the bandobast points, informed the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar while briefing to media persons. Quick Response Team (QRT ) and Riot Control Police (RCP) are put on high alert to immediately respond to any unexpected situation. For the first time, personnel from the Economic Offences Wing (EoW ) and CP Office are also deployed for bandobast duties. Weekly holidays of the police personnel were cancelled for the next four days. CP Kumar said that stern action would be taken against anti-social elements.

A total of 17 goons have been externed from the City limits within 48 hours by the Police Commissioner as part of continuous preventive action against history-sheeters.

The externed goons are identified as Harshal Sudhakar Hiwale, Sagar Sudhakar Narnaware, Aditya Dayashankar Mishra, Sumit alias Sumed Sunil Tagde, Abdul Rehman alias Ramu Abdul Rajjak, Pramjeetisingh alias Gentil Gurucharnainshg Lohiya, Ashok alias Babajeet Champalal Yadav, Majid Khan alias Majju Hamid Khan, Chandrasen Pandit Gaikdwad, Ritesh Deepak Tayde, Ashwajet alias Shishu Pradip Tagde, Suhas aliasVicky Raju Khonde, Sharad alias Bhurya Shamrao Katlam, Harish Shankar Mate and Ritesh alias Bhurya Chandrabhan Darode.

