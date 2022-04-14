After raids, CBI seizes 12 files from EPFO offices in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Following the raid, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday seized as many as 12 files from Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Nagpur.

The CBI and the Vigilance Department of EPFO had jointly carried out two-day long searches at the two offices of EPFO in Nagpur. According to the CBI, four files were seized from Tukdoji Square office while the remaining were taken into possession from Umred Road office of EPFO. During the two-day long searches, the joint teams scanned hundreds of files, an official said. In all these seized files, the joint teams are suspecting irregularities by EPFO employees.

According to reports, during the investigation of these documents, the firm owners who received the notices will be called for their statements, a CBI official said, adding that an offence would be registered after the investigation.

It is mandatory under the Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act for firms having 20 or more workers to subscribe to social security schemes run by the retirement fund body EPFO. It came to the notice of the search team that some EPFO had issued notices to schools and private companies, having 40 to 50 employees, for filing of the PF, but no further action was taken in such cases. The CBI is investigating the reasons for closure of such files by the EPFO staff without a proper enquiry, the official said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement