Nagpur Police Officer Caught on Camera Smashing Car Window with Stone

Advertisement



Nagpur: A shocking incident occurred near Khokha Café in Civil Lines on Tuesday evening, where a uniformed police officer was caught on camera breaking a car window with a stone. The incident reportedly stemmed from a road dispute, and bystanders recorded the video, which has now gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the officer in the video has been identified as Rajkumar Kanojia, a beat marshal stationed at Ambazari Police Station. The altercation began when a car driver accidentally hit Kanojia’s vehicle while reversing. This led to an argument between the two, which quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.

Gold Rate Monday 31March 2025 Gold 24 KT 90,500 /- Gold 22 KT 84,200 /- Silver / Kg 101,500 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Eyewitnesses stated that, in a fit of rage, Rajkumar picked up a stone and smashed the car’s window. The viral video clearly captures him in the act, causing a stir within the police department. Following the video’s circulation, senior officials have summoned Kanojia for questioning. However, no official complaint or legal action has been filed in the matter yet.

Advertisement