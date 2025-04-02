Nagpur Police Officer Caught on Camera Smashing Car Window with Stone

Nagpur: A shocking incident occurred near Khokha Café in Civil Lines on Tuesday evening, where a uniformed police officer was caught on camera breaking a car window with a stone. The incident reportedly stemmed from a road dispute, and bystanders recorded the video, which has now gone viral on social media.
According to reports, the officer in the video has been identified as Rajkumar Kanojia, a beat marshal stationed at Ambazari Police Station. The altercation began when a car driver accidentally hit Kanojia’s vehicle while reversing. This led to an argument between the two, which quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.
Eyewitnesses stated that, in a fit of rage, Rajkumar picked up a stone and smashed the car’s window. The viral video clearly captures him in the act, causing a stir within the police department. Following the video’s circulation, senior officials have summoned Kanojia for questioning. However, no official complaint or legal action has been filed in the matter yet.