Midnight Thunderstorm Hits Nagpur with Unseasonal Rain

Nagpur: The city experienced an unexpected spell of rain accompanied by strong winds at midnight on April 1, 2025. The storm led to trees collapsing in multiple areas, disrupting traffic flow.
A major incident was reported near Gandhi Putla in Itwari, where a tree fell near Saibaba Bakery. Fire department officials from Gandhibagh rushed to the spot and cleared the obstruction. Another incident occurred on Bajaj Nagar Road in Laxmi Nagar, where a fallen tree blocked the road. The Trimurti Nagar fire department promptly responded and restored traffic movement.
Weather Alert for Nagpur and Vidarbha
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for multiple districts in Vidarbha for the next 3 to 4 days. Strong winds, thunderstorms, and hailstorms are expected during this period.
Nagpur and Wardha may experience rain and thunderstorms on April 2.
Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Yavatmal are likely to witness heavy rainfall and overcast conditions.
Amravati, Bhandara, and Gondia may receive light rain.
Citizens are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions during this period.
