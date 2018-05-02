    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Nov 13th, 2020

    Nagpur Police light up kids lives in orphanages

    Nagpur: A little gesture by city cops proved that Diwali is all about giving and spreading happiness!

    Nagpur Police led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 3, Lohit Matani, decided to celebrate Diwali with a purpose and visited Sir Kasturchand Daga Bal Sadan Kamptee to greet children and shower them with goodies.

    DCP Matani and team interacted and played with children before distributing sweet among them.

    “While we celebrate Diwali with much fan fare along with our family members, we shall also remember those living in orphanage who could not celebrate the festival for lack of resources. Spending some time with them is an important step in winning trust of children and instil their faith in ideal policing,” said DCP Matani.

    “Besides controlling law and order, its moral duty of police to win trust of every section,” he added.

