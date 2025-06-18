Nagpur Police Launches Anti-Drug Awareness Week Ahead of June 26 Observance, Intensifies Action Under ‘Operation Thunder’

Advertisement



Nagpur: In anticipation of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, the Nagpur City Police, led by Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, has rolled out a week-long public awareness campaign titled “Anti-Drug Awareness Week” from June 20 to 26, 2025. The initiative is a part of the city’s ongoing mission “Operation Thunder – Let’s Unite to Build a Drug-Free Society”, focusing on both enforcement and community engagement.

This year’s global theme for June 26, “The evidence is clear: Invest in prevention,” underscores the importance of proactive approaches to tackling substance abuse. Aligning with this, the Nagpur Police have planned a series of events including educational drives, public outreach programs, and strict enforcement actions across the city.

Commissioner Singal has called upon citizens to actively support the initiative by participating in events and reporting any suspicious drug-related activity in their neighborhoods. Residents are encouraged to contact local police stations or ACP offices to lend their support to the campaign for a “Drugs-Free Nagpur.”

Intensified Crackdown Under ‘Operation Thunder’

Since its launch in March 2024, Operation Thunder has seen a renewed push against drug trafficking and abuse. Nagpur Police have increased coordination across police stations, crime branches, and intelligence units to target both current offenders and past violators.

As part of this effort, special teams are re-investigating all cases filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act from 2020 to 2025. Officers are revisiting suspects’ residences, verifying backgrounds, and collecting updated information. Some suspects were found to be deceased or incarcerated, while others are missing or have relocated.

Those located are brought to Crime Branch headquarters for documentation, fingerprinting, and digital background checks. Updated records are uploaded to the SIMBA App, a centralized criminal tracking system that enables swift identification of repeat offenders.

A Vision for a Safer Nagpur

Commissioner Singal’s vision for a “Drugs-Free Nagpur” is at the core of this multi-pronged strategy that combines enforcement with citizen awareness. The overarching goal is to reduce drug-related criminal behavior and strengthen community confidence in law enforcement.

Between March 1, 2024, and June 17, 2025, numerous cases have been registered under this operation. Seizures of narcotic substances and associated arrests have been made, with a full report on the campaign’s outcomes expected soon.

As Nagpur observes Anti-Drug Awareness Week, the Police Department reiterates its commitment to making the city a safer and drug-free environment for all.

