Nagpur Police Launch ‘Ride with Safety’ Campaign; Helmets Distributed to Citizens Without Helmets

Nagpur: With the increasing number of road accidents in the city, Nagpur Police have launched a special campaign to promote road safety. Under the leadership of Police Commissioner Ravindra Singhal, the Nagpur Traffic Department conducted the ‘Ride with Safety’ campaign at various locations across the city.

On February 22, Saturday, Singhal personally distributed helmets at Variety Square and 19 other key traffic signals. The initiative witnessed active participation from citizens, who pledged to follow traffic rules and prioritize road safety. Around 1,000 helmets were distributed during the event.

The distribution event was attended by Joint Commissioner of Police Nisar Tamboli, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Archit Chandak, and other senior police officials. The primary objective of the initiative was to raise awareness about the importance of helmet usage among riders in Nagpur.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Singhal emphasized the significance of wearing helmets to prevent fatal accidents. He urged citizens to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and make road safety a priority.