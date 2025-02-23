Futala Lake to Be Measured for Encroachment Removal

Nagpur: In what is likely the first official measurement in over a century, Futala Lake—also known as Telangkhedi Lake—will be surveyed by Land Records Department (City Survey Office Number-3) today. The survey will also cover a portion of the lake’s catchment area to facilitate removal of encroachments and reclaim possession for Public Works Department (PWD) and Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University (MAFSU).

The lake, recorded under Khasra Number 18 in Mouza Telangkhedi, spans 57.30 acres and is officially owned by PWD. The catchment area on the lake’s northern side, comprising Khasra Numbers 19 and 20, covers 6.12 acres and belongs to MAFSU. In total, 63.42 acres will be measured.

Encroachment Allegations and Complaints:

Jwala Jambuvantrao Dhote, President of Anyay Nivaran Manch, has been actively filing complaints since 2022, alleging illegal constructions by former corporator Kamlesh Chaudhary and his family. As per her complaint, a lawn was developed by filling in a section of the lake and its catchment area. Chaudhary family initially constructed a residential building within the catchment area in 2022 and added another adjacent structure a few months ago.

West Nagpur MLA and Nagpur District (City) Congress Committee President Vikas Thakre took up the matter and formally lodged a complaint with Guardian Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule. During a meeting held on February 12, 2025, Bawankule reprimanded officials from Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), MAFSU, and PWD for failing to act against the encroachments. He directed them to demolish illegal lawn, restore the lake within three days, and reclaim catchment area.

Survey and Legal Action:

Following orders of Guardian Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule, PWD has submitted an application to City Survey Office to measure the lake, while MAFSU has requested a survey of catchment area. The measurement process, followed by the issuance of K-prat, will define exact legal boundaries of the lake and its catchment area, ensuring the removal of encroachments and official reclamation by PWD and MAFSU.

Both PWD and MAFSU have already issued notices to Chaudhary family and formally informed NMC and Police Department. Acting on MAFSU’s complaint, Gittikhadan Police have registered an offence against Kamlesh Chaudhary, his mother Meena, and his younger brother Mukesh under relevant sections of BNS, Environment Protection Act, and MRTP Act.

Previous Action Against Illegal Structures:

Following Dhote’s complaint in 2023, a restaurant constructed illegally by Chaudhary family adjacent to lawn was demolished. At that time, an offence was also registered against Meena Chaudhary for constructing first residential building without legal land ownership and sanctioned building plan.