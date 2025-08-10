Nagpur Police Launch ‘Garuda Drishti’, Return ₹10 Crore to Cyber Fraud Victims

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendar Fadnavis on Sunday visited Police Bhawan, Nagpur, to witness the presentation of Garuda Drishti, an advanced social media monitoring tool developed in-house by Nagpur Police. During the event, the CM personally handed over recovered amounts from cyber fraud cases to several beneficiaries, marking the return of a total of ₹10 crore to 7,405 victims in 2025.
An additional ₹12.5 crore remains frozen via the NCCRP portal and will be released to victims in due course.
Beneficiaries Who Received Amounts Directly from CM
- Devidas Bodharaj Parki – ₹35,15,842
- Devendra Kharate – ₹12,81,000
- Buddhapal Bagde – ₹10,00,000
- Vijay Pathak – ₹19,90,354
- Shashikant Parande – ₹34,77,724
- Rajmani Joshi – ₹29,95,000
- Rahul Chawda – ₹26,20,566
- Vijay Meghnani – ₹19,00,000
- Rohit Agarwal – ₹73,00,000 (Highest amount)
- Aditya Goyanka – ₹26,20,566
Garuda Drishti: Key Features & Achievements
- Extensive Monitoring: Analysed over 30,000 social media posts since launch.
- Content Action: Flagged and removed 650 objectionable posts.
- Law & Order Support: Helped prevent incidents stemming from rumours, hate speech, and provocative content.
- Cost-Effective Innovation: Born from Cyber Hack 2025, developed locally at minimal cost, and owned entirely by Nagpur Police.
- Multi-Purpose Tool: Assists in crime prevention, social media trend analysis, suspicious account detection, and swift action.
Impact on Public Safety
Officials emphasised that Garuda Drishti represents a breakthrough in proactive policing. By combining technology with local innovation, Nagpur Police have enhanced their ability to maintain law and order, curb cybercrime, and protect community harmony.