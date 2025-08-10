Koradi Temple Gate Collapse: Guardian Minister Orders Probe, Assures Action

Advertisement



Nagpur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister for Nagpur and Amravati districts, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has ordered a high-level investigation into the collapse of a slab from the under-construction entrance gate at the Shri Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Temple in Koradi. He directed officials to identify those responsible and take strict action.

The incident occurred on Saturday night. After completing an official tour of Buldhana district, Bawankule visited the accident site on Sunday, inspected the area, and reviewed the situation with officials.

The Guardian Minister stated that development work is underway in the temple premises through the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), including the construction of three grand entrance gates. While two gates are completed, the collapse occurred at the third gate under construction.

“The responsibility for supervising the project lies with VNIT and the Project Management Consultant agency. Despite this, the incident occurred. The inquiry will be completed within a month, and action will be taken against those found guilty,” Bawankule said.

He added that he regularly monitors temple development works to ensure quality and prevent corruption, but the incident happened while he was on an official tour. Fortunately, there were no fatalities, and injured persons will receive full assistance from both the state government and the temple administration.