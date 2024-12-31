Nagpur Police Intensify Vigilance Ahead of New Year 2025 Celebrations

Advertisement













As Nagpur prepares to welcome the New Year 2025, the city’s police department has heightened its efforts to ensure safety and maintain order during the celebrations.

Special focus has been placed on preventing drunken driving, with checkpoints established at key locations across the city. Police personnel have been conducting thorough inspections, urging citizens to celebrate responsibly.

In a unique and heartwarming gesture, officers have been seen distributing red roses to motorists as a way to encourage adherence to traffic rules and promote a positive message of safety.



The streets of Nagpur are abuzz with excitement as residents gear up for the festivities, but authorities continue to remind everyone of the importance of responsible behavior to ensure a safe and joyous start to the New Year.