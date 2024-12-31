Deepak Gupta takes charge as DRM of SECR, Nagpur Division

Advertisement













Nagpur: Deepak Gupta assumed charge as the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of South East Central Railway (SECR), Nagpur Division, on Monday. With nearly three decades of distinguished service in Indian Railways, Gupta brings extensive experience and strong leadership to his new role. Gupta took charge from Namita Tripathi.

An accomplished professional, Gupta holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Agriculture and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB), highlighting his diverse educational qualifications. He began his railway career in 1996 as an Assistant Personnel Officer in the West Central Railway (WCR) at Jabalpur.

Over the years, Gupta has held numerous key positions, including, SPO/Coach Rehabilitation Workshop, Bhopal, Member Secretary, Railway Recruitment Board, Bhopal, Deputy Chief Personnel Officer, Jabalpur (HQ), Senior Divisional Personnel Officer (SrDPO), Jabalpur, Chairman, Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Jabalpur, Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Admin, SECR, Bilaspur, with additional charge as Chairman, RRB Bilaspur and Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Jabalpur Division.

In his most recent assignment, Gupta served as the Chief Personnel Officer (Admin) at West Central Railway, Jabalpur, where he played a pivotal role in personnel management and recruitment initiatives. As DRM of Nagpur Division, Gupta is poised to lead with a focus on enhancing operational efficiency, improving passenger services, and achieving SECR’s mission of operational excellence. His extensive expertise in railway administration and personnel management is expected to bring significant advancements to the division.