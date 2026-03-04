Nagpur Police Book 3,245 Violations During Holi Bandobast

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a massive enforcement drive during the Holi festival, Nagpur Police registered action in 3,245 violation cases across the city during the Holi bandobast on March 2 and March 3, officials said.

The large-scale operation was carried out across multiple police station jurisdictions to ensure public safety, control unruly behaviour, and maintain law and order during the festival celebrations.

Police teams from several key police stations — including MIDC, Sonegaon, Sitabuldi, Sadar, Cotton Market, Lakadganj, Ajni, Indora, Sakkardara, Kamptee, Pardi and Kalamna — conducted intensive checks, patrols, and enforcement actions throughout the two-day period.

According to the compiled enforcement data, Ajni Police Station recorded the highest number of violations with 546 cases, followed by Sonegaon (517 cases) and Lakadganj (498 cases).

Other major enforcement actions were reported from Sitabuldi (348 cases), Cotton Market (338 cases), Sadar (305 cases) and MIDC (181 cases).

Additional violations were registered in Kamptee (142), Sakkardara (139), Indora (122), Pardi (121) and Kalamna (39 cases).

Police officials said the actions mainly involved traffic rule violations, public nuisance, and preventive measures taken to curb reckless behaviour during Holi celebrations.

Authorities emphasized that the intensified bandobast and enforcement drive helped ensure that Holi celebrations in Nagpur remained largely peaceful and under control, while sending a clear message against violations of law during festivals.

