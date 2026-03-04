Nagpur Explosives Units Under Scanner After Deadly Blasts; Safety Audit Failures Alleged

Advertisement

Nagpur: A disturbing pattern of explosions at explosives manufacturing units in Nagpur district has come under renewed scrutiny following the latest tragedy at SBL Energy Limited, with allegations emerging of negligence and failure to conduct mandatory safety audits.

The most recent blast occurred at the company’s detonator packing unit in Raulgaon village in Katol tehsil, claiming 19 lives and injuring 24 others. The incident has once again highlighted what critics describe as a dangerous pattern of recurring explosions at factories operating in and around Nagpur.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has alleged that repeated warnings about safety lapses went unheeded. In a letter dated September 8, 2025, addressed to the Chief Minister, he had raised concerns over the rising number of accidents at explosives units and demanded comprehensive safety audits. The letter was made public on March 3, 2026, shortly after the Raulgaon blast.

According to Deshmukh, several explosives manufacturing units located in Bazargaon and nearby industrial zones have witnessed multiple accidents in recent years. These include companies such as Solar Explosives Industries Ltd., Chamundi Explosives, and Asian Fireworks.

Among the incidents cited was the September 3, 2025 explosion at Solar Explosives in Chakdoh, which occurred during the crystallisation of energetic materials and resulted in the death of two workers while eight others were injured. Another blast on February 6, 2026 at Asian Fireworks in Kotwalbardi claimed the lives of two workers.

The series of tragedies extends further back. Nine workers were killed in an explosion at Solar Explosives on December 17, 2024, while another nine workers lost their lives at Chamundi Explosives in Dhamna. Earlier, on August 12, 2023, a blast at Economics Explosives, a subsidiary of Solar Explosives, killed two workers.

In his letter, Deshmukh noted that at least 23 workers have died and several others have suffered permanent disabilities in explosions at these facilities over the past two years alone.

He also questioned the role of regulatory oversight, pointing to the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), the central authority responsible for regulating explosives. Despite PESO’s national headquarters being located in Nagpur, the district has continued to witness repeated fatal accidents.

Deshmukh alleged that the absence of timely safety inspections and audits has allowed hazardous conditions to persist at several facilities.

“This is a serious issue. The complete neglect of safety audits has led to such a major incident today. If audits had been conducted in time, this tragedy could have been avoided,” he stated.

He added that after earlier explosions in the Bazargaon industrial area, he had written to the Chief Minister, Union Ministers, and PESO officials nearly six months ago seeking urgent intervention. However, according to him, no concrete action was taken.

Deshmukh has now demanded the formation of an expert committee to conduct comprehensive safety audits under the Explosives Act, 1884, and the Factories Act, 1948, with coordinated enforcement by both state and central authorities.

Describing the SBL Energy blast as tragic and shocking, he said the repeated accidents have created fear and insecurity among workers employed in the explosives sector.

He has also demanded ₹25 lakh compensation from the state government for the family of each deceased worker, while urging the concerned company to provide ₹50 lakh compensation to each bereaved family.

As Nagpur grapples with yet another deadly industrial explosion, the growing toll of casualties has intensified calls for accountability, stricter regulatory enforcement, and immediate safety audits to prevent further tragedies.

