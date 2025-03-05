Cops bust hookah parlour in Tamasha Lounge in Nagpur’s Ram Nagar

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Crime Branch Unit 2 of Nagpur Police raided Tamasha Lounge in Ram Nagar area, under Ambazari Police Station limits, and busted an illegal hookah parlour. The police registered a case against Brijesh Badriprasad Pal (33), a resident of WCL Quarters, Saoner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Rahul Maknikar received information that hookah was being provided to customers in the lounge. Following his instructions, Woman Police Inspector Shubhangi Deshmukh and her team raided the premises on Monday night. The police seized hookah material and pots worth Rs 19,350.

A case has been registered against Brijesh Pal at Ambazari Police Station under Section 223 of BNS, along with Sections 4(A) and 21(A) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (Maharashtra Amendment Act, 2018).