Drugs worth Rs 4,249 crore seized, 14,230 arrested in Maharashtra in 2024: CM Fadnavis

Police officials will be sacked if found ealing in drugs, warned the Chief Minister

Advertisement



Mumbai: Drugs worth Rs 4,249.90 crore were seized and 14,230 persons were arrested for consumption of banned narcotics in Maharashtra in 2024, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the State Assembly on Tuesday.

In a written reply in the House, Fadnavis, who is also the State Home Minister, said 2,738 cases were registered for drug possession and trafficking and 3,627 persons were arrested.

Gold Rate Wednesday 05 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,700 /- Gold 22 KT 80,600 /- Silver / Kg 96,400 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Drugs worth Rs 4,249.90 crore were seized in the State in 2024, he said. The Chief Minister said 14,230 persons were arrested for consumption of drugs in 15,873 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

As per data shared by the government, Pune topped the list for trafficking and possession cases with the seizure of drugs worth Rs 3,679.36 crore. At least 204 persons were arrested, and 129 cases were registered in Pune.

A total of 1,153 cases were registered, 1,342 people were arrested in Mumbai city and suburbs, and the region recorded seizures worth Rs 513 crore, the data revealed.

The Chief Minister declared that his government will adopt a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy towards drugs, stating that any police officer found involved in drug-related crimes will be expelled immediately from service.

“There was a discussion on the actions being to be taken in cases related to drugs. The state government made it clear that no police officer will be spared if found involved in drug-related offences. Strict action, including dismissal, will be taken against them,” Fadnavis said.

At the state-level conference with the Indian Police Service (IPS) held in Thane, discussions were held among the officers on the implementation of three newly passed laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam to improve legal reforms for women’s safety.

Fadnavis stressed the need to streamline the early timeline for submitting charge sheets in crimes related to women and children. He also mentioned efforts were underway to improve the forensic lab capacity in the state.

Discussions were also held on preventing harassment of industries and businesses, along with a presentation on the “Mahasagar Platform” to enhance the efficiency of the police department.

Fadnavis praised the Maharashtra Police, calling it one of the best forces in the country, and credited it with maintaining law and order while supporting the state’s industrial growth.