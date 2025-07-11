Nagpur Police Crack Down on Drunk Driving: 48 Booked on Day 1 of ‘Operation U-Turn’

Advertisement



Nagpur — In a significant move to improve road safety and curb traffic violations, Nagpur Police launched ‘Operation U-Turn’ today, targeting drunk driving and other reckless behaviors on city roads.

The campaign was formally inaugurated by Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar at Variety Square, marking the beginning of a city-wide crackdown.

On the first day itself, 48 individuals were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol, signaling the police department’s zero-tolerance approach toward traffic violations. Police teams were deployed at multiple checkpoints across the city, with breath analyzer tests conducted during night hours.

“Operation U-Turn is not just about penalizing offenders—it’s about saving lives and spreading awareness,” a senior traffic official said. The initiative will continue in the coming days with increased vigilance, especially around accident-prone zones.

Residents have welcomed the drive, with many urging the police to make such operations a regular practice to ensure public safety.