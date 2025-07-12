Advertisement
Nagpur: As monsoon rains continue to impact daily life in the city, Nagpur also witnessed a flurry of developments across law enforcement, infrastructure, and civic policy. Here’s a summary of the key headlines from the past 24 hours:
Top Stories
- Operation U-Turn Launched: In a bid to curb drunk driving, Nagpur Police launched “Operation U-Turn”, resulting in the arrest of 48 individuals on its first day.
- War Memorial on Tekdi Road: The city will soon host a grand war memorial to honor the valor of Indian soldiers, to be constructed on Tekdi Road.
- Haldiram’s Director Defrauded: A director of Haldiram’s has reportedly lost ₹9.38 crore in a fraudulent share investment scam.
- Code Pink Protocol in Hospitals: The Maharashtra government has implemented a “Code Pink” safety protocol in government hospitals to prevent infant abduction.
- Orange Alert Issued: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Nagpur and Vidarbha, warning of continued heavy rainfall.
Crime & Law Enforcement
- Drug Bust in Dhantoli: Police seized over 100 grams of MD and arrested six individuals in Dhantoli.
- Additional Drug Seizure in Mankapur: Three suspects were arrested with MD powder worth ₹3.8 lakh.
- Murder Over Financial Dispute: A known criminal was murdered near Gondwana Square, reportedly over money issues.
- Prostitution Racket in Kapil Nagar: Another sex trafficking ring was busted, with a woman pimp arrested in Kapil Nagar.
- Wathoda Murder Case: A woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly killing her paralyzed husband.
- High Court Interventions:
- The Bombay High Court dismissed a domestic violence FIR, calling it “motivated” and granting relief to the accused mother and son.
- Bail was granted to nine accused in the Nagpur violence case linked to protests over Aurangzeb’s tomb.
Other Developments
- Roopchand Hotels Case: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed Roopchand Hotels to resume business operations, despite ongoing family disputes.
- Industrialist Jailed: Nagpur businessman Manoj Jayaswal has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for coal block allocation fraud.
- Bhagwat Remarks Stir Debate: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement about retirement at age 75 has sparked political and public debate.
- Divya Deshmukh Advances in Chess Cup: International Master Divya Deshmukh of Nagpur has reached Round 3 of the World Women’s Chess Cup in Georgia.
- Athletics Meet: Nagpur athletes Gaurav and Shadab have been selected to compete at the Indian Athletics Meet.
- Ganesh Festival Declared State Event: The Maharashtra Government has declared Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav as an official State festival.
Civic Alerts & Infrastructure
- MSEDCL Advisory: Citizens are advised by MSEDCL to install circuit breakers to avoid electrical hazards during the monsoon.
- Sinkhole in Kamthi: A massive sinkhole has appeared on a newly constructed bridge in Kamthi, raising serious questions about construction quality.
- Schools Closed Again: Schools and colleges in Nagpur remained closed due to continued heavy rainfall.
- AIIMS Nagpur Initiative: AIIMS Nagpur showcased the BHISHM Cube, a mobile disaster medical response unit, as part of its emergency preparedness.