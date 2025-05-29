Nagpur Police Crack Down on Counselor Accused of Sexual Assault, Blackmail — Four Cases Registered

Advertisement



Nagpur : The Hudkeshwar Police in Nagpur have arrested a self-proclaimed psychologist, Vijay Prabhakar Ghaywat, accused of multiple counts of sexual assault, blackmail, and exploitation of minor girls under the guise of therapy. The investigation has led to the registration of four separate criminal cases, and two female accomplices have also been arrested.

A female complainant (identity withheld) approached Hudkeshwar Police Station alleging that in 2014, she had enrolled for counseling at the Manovikas Mind Development Center in Manewada, Nagpur, run by the accused Vijay Ghaywat. Claiming to provide therapy to help with concentration issues, the accused allegedly molested her under the pretext of treatment, and later coerced her into physical relations after intoxicating her with alcohol.

During the act, the accused is said to have recorded photos and videos on his mobile phone, later copying them to a pen drive and hard disk. He allegedly blackmailed the complainant by threatening to leak the videos, and continued to exploit her sexually.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered as CR No. 831/2024 under multiple sections of the BNS 2023, POCSO Act 2012, and Juvenile Justice Act 2015.

During the investigation, the accused’s mobile phone was seized. Police found objectionable photos and videos of other girls as well, believed to be former students at the same center. As more survivors came forward, three more FIRs were registered:

CR No. 870/2024 : Under IPC Sections 376, 109, 420 and POCSO Act

CR No. 04/25 : Under BNS Sections, POCSO Act, Juvenile Justice Act, and SC/ST Atrocities Act

CR No. 36/25: Under IPC Sections 376, 377, 506, 109, and 34

Two Female Accomplices Arrested

Police arrested Mrunal Vijay Ghaywat (wife of the accused) and Pallavi Kishor Belkhode, both accused of assisting in the crimes. They had been absconding for six months and were finally apprehended on May 28, 2025 by a team led by Sr. PI Dnyaneshwar Bhedodkar under the guidance of ACP Narendra Hivare. Both were produced in court and have been remanded to police custody until May 31, 2025.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) Formed

Due to the seriousness of the case, Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravindra Singhal constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Case investigations were assigned as follows:

CR No. 831/24 & 870/24 : PI Ramteke

CR No. 04/25 : ACP Vinayak Kote & ACP Narendra Hivare

CR No. 36/25: PI Naresh Sakarkar

Appeal to Other Victims

Given the likelihood of more victims, ACP Narendra Hivare (Ajni Division, Nagpur City) has urged any survivors who may have been exploited by the accused to come forward and lodge a complaint.

Commendation from Senior Officers

The operation was carried out under the leadership and directives of:

Dr. Ravindra Singhal , Commissioner of Police, Nagpur

Naveenchandra Reddy , Joint Commissioner of Police

Shivaji Rathod , Additional Commissioner (South Zone)

, Additional Commissioner (South Zone) Rashmita Rao, Deputy Commissioner (Circle 4)

The entire investigation team from Hudkeshwar Police Station, including Sr. PI Dnyaneshwar Bhedodkar, PI Ramteke, and PI Naresh Sakarkar, were praised for their swift and commendable work.

