Nagpur Police Commissioner Reviews Pre-Counting Security Arrangements

Advertisement





Nagpur: Ahead of the vote counting process scheduled on November 23, 2024, at eight counting centers under the Nagpur Police Commissionerate, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singhal convened a meeting at the “Police Bhavan” auditorium in Civil Lines. The meeting was attended by senior police inspectors from all police stations, traffic and crime branch heads, Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), and other senior officials, including the Joint Commissioner of Police.

The focus of the meeting was to ensure a peaceful counting process. Police Commissioner Singhal reviewed the security arrangements for strong rooms and counting centers and discussed strategies with senior police inspectors. He emphasized maintaining a strict watch on anti-social elements and ensuring the smooth conduct of the counting process without disruptions. Instructions were given to deploy surveillance measures such as vehicles, megaphones, videography, photography, and drone monitoring.

Today’s Rate Thursday 21 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,700 /- Gold 22 KT 71,300 /- Silver / Kg 91,200/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Dr. Singhal also stressed the importance of developing a robust security plan for counting centers and managing traffic effectively during victory rallies. Specific directions were issued to the crime branch to remain vigilant, monitor anti-social elements, and keep habitual offenders under control.

Key points discussed included the use of drones to monitor sensitive areas, active deployment of central and state reserve forces (CAPF, SRPF, CRPF, and RCP), activation of intelligence units, issuance of notices to prevent law and order disturbances, and deploying additional security in sensitive zones.

Additional measures highlighted included psychological strategies to maintain calm, ensuring proactive action against potential disruptions, and coordinating closely with the intelligence and reserve forces.

Joint Commissioner Nisar Tamboli, Additional Commissioners Patil, Pramod Shewale, and Dr. Shivaji Rathod, along with other senior officials, shared updates on their respective preparations. They assured the Police Commissioner of the timely implementation of the outlined plans.

In conclusion, Police Commissioner Singhal reiterated the importance of vigilance, meticulous planning, and effective execution of security arrangements, urging all personnel to remain alert and proactive throughout the counting process.