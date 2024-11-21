Congress Candidate Bunty Shelke on the Run After Electoral Violence in Nagpur

Advertisement





Nagpur: Tension grips the Central Nagpur constituency following violent clashes after polling. Congress candidate Bunty Shelke, along with his supporters, allegedly targeted and vandalized a vehicle transporting EVMs. A case has been registered against Shelke and several others, but the Congress candidate has reportedly gone into hiding, prompting a police search.

What Happened?

The incident occurred when polling officials were transporting EVM and VVPAT machines from Booth No. 268 to the strong room. A group of unidentified youths allegedly attacked the officials with swords and knives, leaving the vehicle’s driver severely injured. Shortly after, Congress candidate Bunty Shelke arrived at the scene and reportedly incited chaos, vandalizing vehicles in the area.

The situation escalated when BJP candidate Praveen Datke and his supporters arrived at the spot. A scuffle ensued between supporters of both parties, with Datke allegedly assaulted by Shelke’s supporters.

Senior police officials rushed to the scene to restore order, but the crowd remained aggressive. The assault on polling officials, vandalism of EVM vehicles, and the attack on the BJP candidate led to a massive protest by BJP workers. Throughout the night, BJP leaders and supporters staged a sit-in outside the Kotwali police station, demanding the immediate arrest of Shelke and his associates.

Case Filed, Shelke Remains Absconding

In light of the severity of the incident, police registered a case against Bunty Shelke and others involved. Several individuals have already been detained based on CCTV footage. However, Shelke is currently on the run, and police teams are actively searching for the Congress candidate.

The incident has sparked a political uproar in Nagpur, with both parties trading accusations as police work to bring the situation under control.